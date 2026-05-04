Crime survivors to rally at California Capitol for better victim support

More than 200 crime survivors and family members will be rallying at the California State Capitol on Tuesday, demanding better support and services for victims across the state.

These advocates are traveling from as far away as San Diego and Los Angeles. Their message is clear: Stop denying compensation to people and families who have suffered from violent crimes.

Bridgett Montoya was just 21 years old when she was gunned down while walking on a Southern California street.

"I was in the hospital for about 28 days and in a coma for about a week," Montoya said.

The state offers funding for victims of violent crime to pay for expenses like physical therapy and mental counseling. It's distributed by the California Victim's Compensation Board, whose funding comes from restitution paid by people convicted of crimes.

Bridgett said she applied for financial help, but her request was denied.

"There are a lot of people like me that don't have the support, and we struggle," Montoya said.

She's now one of the survivors and victim advocates coming to Sacramento this week - demanding the state reform it's compensation criteria.

Tinisch Hollins, with the nonprofit Californians for Safety and Justice, said that about one in three applications are approved.

Hollins said the state needs to make it easier and quicker for victims to get financial assistance.

"When you become the victim of a crime, you're already traumatized. You need immediate support," Hollins said. "Most people don't have the resources on hand and can't go through a long application process."

Her organization says the state gave out 27% less compensation last year than in 2019.

"There are dollars that are unspent," Hollins said. "There are dollars that are not going out to crime victims that should be going out."

CBS News Sacramento reached out to the victim compensation board, but they would not comment on camera.

Data from the compensation board shows that last year, they received more than 34,000 applications and paid out nearly $45 million in compensation. The agency says the majority of the denials were due to a lack of evidence that a crime occurred.

Bridgett said she has given up on getting state funding for her recovery, but she's still fighting to make sure other victims don't have the same problem.

"Unfortunately, we struggle on a day-to-day basis, and our lives have become way more harder because of this," she said.

Tuesday's rally begins at 9 a.m., with a march from Fremont Park in Downtown Sacramento to the California State Capitol.