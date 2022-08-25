Crews work quickly to mitigate chemical spill in Lodi

LODI – Authorities say no hazardous material got into the city's drainage system after a spill in Lodi Thursday morning.

Scene of the spill. Lodi Fire Department

Lodi Fire says their crews responded to the 2300 block of Maggio Circle for a Hazmat situation.

At the scene, crews discovered that a "mild corrosive cleaner" had spilled out of a machine.

About 60-75 gallons of cleaner was spilled.

First responders were able to mitigate the leak and environmental health workers took over. Officials say no product got into Lodi's drainage system.