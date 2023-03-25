Crews rescue stranded person from flooded Yolo Bypass

YOLO COUNTY – Crews had to deploy their fan boat to rescue a person who got stuck in the flooded Yolo Bypass near West Sacramento.

The West Sacramento Fire Department says, back on March 12, the Yolo County Sheriff's Department got a distress call about someone apparently stranded in the Yolo Bypass. Crews from several agencies responded to the scene.

Rescue crews after getting the person to safety from the Yolo Bypass. West Sacramento Fire Department

Due to the waters being relatively shallow, rescue crews decided to deploy one of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's fan boats.

Rescue crews got to the person, took him to the shore, then transported him to the hospital to be evaluated.

Exactly how the person got stranded in the bypass, which has been flooded after this season's storms, is unclear.