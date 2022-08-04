1 treated for smoke inhalation after crews knock down Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO -- One person was treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire Thursday afternoon in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said firefighters responded to the home on the 4800 block of Norris Avenue on the city's northeast side. Images from the scene showed a large fire burning on the home's wooden porch and pergola.



Crews isolated the fire and extinguished the flames before they spread to the main part of the home. An adjacent home was also saved from damage.



Metro Fire of Sacramento

Fire officials say one person was evaluated for smoke inhalation. Additionally, crews also pulled a possum from the flames. The animal's condition was not immediately made known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.