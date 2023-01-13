Crews get to work on fixing roads ahead of more storms

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) -- Tired utility workers finally get a break, but they also have to work fast to be able to get as much work done as possible before this weekend.

"These are patches for the most part that we're having to do because we want to make sure the roads are passable," said Matt Robinson, Public Information Manager for Sacramento County.

"The crews prioritize them because of the amount of damage and a lot of it was here in the Wilton area so we do have a lot of cruise making sure that the roads are passable."

Dennis Keaton, a spokesman for Caltrans District 3, says there is a similar mindset there.

"If it's an immediate threat to the safety of motorists, then obviously, that's first and foremost," Keaton said.

And while downed trees and flooding take precedence, don't forget about the potholes.

"We can walk and chew gum at the same time," Keaton says. "You gotta understand that we have people that can make those assessments pretty quick some of the potholes are just temporary fixes they're not permanent fixes."

So why do we get more potholes from a storm?

"These roads are 40-50 years old and so you get a lot of wear and tear over the years and so when you have a good storm like this and a bit of a weakened road, sometimes you have potholes popping up," Robinson explains.

And with so many, how long will crews be working on them?

"We have at the ready to deal with models and it may be we're pulling crews off of other jobs just to make sure that we have enough people that get the roads ready for the public," he said.

Everyone treasures the break in the action but is weary of what's to come.

"Our guys and girls out there that have to be out in the field to knock some of these jobs out of the way and kind of prepare is always a welcome sign," Keaton said.