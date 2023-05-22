Watch CBS News
Crews attempt to rescue teen stuck on tree in Cosumnes River in Rancho Murieta

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

RANCHO MURIETA — Crews were attempting to rescue a teen who was stuck on a tree in the middle of the Cosumnes River late Monday afternoon.

Metro Fire of Sacramento said the location was near Jackson Road in the Rancho Murieta area, east of Sacramento.

At this time, it is unclear if the teen was injured and how they got stuck.

CBS13 has a crew headed to the scene. More details to come.

May 22, 2023

