Creekside Estates once again left without hot water, heat for days due to gas line leak

CITRUS HEIGHTS – For six days, the nearly 200 homes at Creekside Estates mobile home park have been without any gas service.

The park's management says due to a gas line leak, they had to ask PG&E to turn off their gas supply on Saturday while the mobile home park's contractors worked to make the repairs needed to the line.

With no heat or hot water, neighbor Jennifer Harris called CBS13 to get answers on when her gas would be restored.

"I can't cook, I can't use my dryer, I can't take a hot shower, I can't do my dishes without hot water. It's freezing, we woke up and it's 58 degrees in our house this morning," Harris said. "These are necessities we need every day. So now I'm getting frustrated."

On Tuesday night, Harris showed CBS13 the text message she got from the park's management reading that "the gas line repair has been completed, and PG&E will be on-site [Wednesday] morning to restore service."

But it was false hope, as PG&E confirmed to CBS13 that its crews went out to Creekside Estates twice Wednesday, but could not restore gas service.

"PG&E came out to test the lines [Wednesday] and unfortunately they found additional leaks further down the line. These leaks are currently being worked on but we are required to conduct a pressure test for a full 24 hours before PG&E will return to test the lines and restore our service," a spokesperson for the management company Hometown America told CBS13 on Wednesday.

Thursday night just before 6 p.m., management sent out a text to residents confirming they once again believe the needed repairs are completed and that they started the 24-hour pressure test.

Once completed and when PG&E is able to successfully turn the gas back on, Creekside Estates management will schedule relights with their homeowners. It is still unclear exactly when that will happen.

"We understand this is unsettling and disruptive for the community. Our team is working with PG&E to restore gas as quickly and safely as possible. We have qualified crews onsite and are communicating with our residents as new updates become available," a spokesperson for Hometown America told CBS13 Thursday evening.

Still, neighbors are left wondering if they will be without gas for another day or into the weekend.

"If I'm not getting answers that I need from the mobile home then the next best thing is to get the news involved and here I am," Harris said.

Back in June 2023, CBS13 first reported on a similar gas leak at Creekside Estates that left residents without gas service for two weeks.

Neighbors at the time told CBS13 those two weeks were "hell."

Dominic is another resident who lived at Creekside Estates during the 2023 outage and now is asking for a faster fix.

"It's a lot of people who are without basic needs out here, basic necessities," Dominic said. "Please get it fixed soon. Some better updates would be nice."

On Friday, frustrated neighbors will mark seven days without gas service.

Harris wants Creekside Estates management to push for a permanent solution to prevent this problem from happening again.

"How scary to know that there's a gas leak somewhere in this park and something else doesn't happen? To me, this is an emergency," Harris said.

CBS13 also asked Hometown America's representatives if the current gas leak stemmed from the exact same problem that caused the disruption in service in 2023. Management did not answer that question in the response provided to CBS13 Thursday.