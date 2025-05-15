Watch CBS News
Creek Fire burns more than 80 acres in Stanislaus County

WESTLEY — Crews are battling a vegetation fire that has burned dozens of acres in Stanislaus County on Thursday.

Cal Fire SCU said the fire was burning near Ingram Creek Road and Interstate 5 in Westley.

As of 5 p.m., 81 acres have burned and containment was at 40%. Cal Fire said crews were making good progress in implementing containment lines.

The blaze, dubbed the Creek Fire, was previously reported to have burned 100 acres but Cal Fire downgraded that number due to better mapping.

The fire was not causing any disruptions to I-5 traffic. No evacuations were in place and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

