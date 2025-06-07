Watch CBS News
Local News

Major crash in South Sacramento closes part of Florin Road, near I-5

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A crash in South Sacramento closed part of Florin Road and and Interstate 5 ramp on Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

Sacramento Police said the crash happened near Florin Road and Greenhaven Drive.

Due to the crash and Sacramento Police investigation, westbound Florin Road, west of I-5, and the southbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound Florin Road were closed. The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound Florin Road was closed as well.

The CHP said the roadways would be closed for around six to eight hours.

Police described the crash as a major traffic collision, but officials have not yet released any information about potential injuries or the number of people involved in the crash.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.