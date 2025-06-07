Major crash in South Sacramento closes part of Florin Road, near I-5

A crash in South Sacramento closed part of Florin Road and and Interstate 5 ramp on Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

Sacramento Police said the crash happened near Florin Road and Greenhaven Drive.

Due to the crash and Sacramento Police investigation, westbound Florin Road, west of I-5, and the southbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound Florin Road were closed. The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound Florin Road was closed as well.

🚨🚨TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Officers on scene of a major traffic collision near Florin Rd and Greenhaven Dr. traffic is impacted in this area. Please plan alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/pBrGMGVR15 — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) June 7, 2025

The CHP said the roadways would be closed for around six to eight hours.

Police described the crash as a major traffic collision, but officials have not yet released any information about potential injuries or the number of people involved in the crash.