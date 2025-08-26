Watch CBS News
Crash south of Yuba City leaves 1 dead, CHP says

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

An investigation is underway on a rural but well-traveled road in Sutter County after a deadly crash Tuesday.

The crash happened near South George Washington Boulevard and Obanion Road, south of South Yuba City. 

California Highway Patrol investigators say a witness saw a Toyota run the stop sign at Obanion Road. The smaller vehicle was then struck by a semi-truck hauling double dump trailers.

Officers say the driver of the Toyota was killed on impact. A person who was riding in the front passenger seat of the Toyota also suffered major injuries. 

No other injuries were reported. 

Roads are closed in the area for the time being, CHP says. No estimated time of reopening has been given. 

