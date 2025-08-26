Crash south of Yuba City leaves 1 dead, CHP says

An investigation is underway on a rural but well-traveled road in Sutter County after a deadly crash Tuesday.

The crash happened near South George Washington Boulevard and Obanion Road, south of South Yuba City.

California Highway Patrol investigators say a witness saw a Toyota run the stop sign at Obanion Road. The smaller vehicle was then struck by a semi-truck hauling double dump trailers.

South George Washington Blvd at Obanion Rd is closed due to a fatality and major injury crash with an air ambulance responding. No ETO. Use SR-99 as an alternate route. Passenger vehicle vs Semi. pic.twitter.com/o2ckGBSjlO — CHP Yuba-Sutter (@ChpYuba) August 26, 2025

Officers say the driver of the Toyota was killed on impact. A person who was riding in the front passenger seat of the Toyota also suffered major injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Roads are closed in the area for the time being, CHP says. No estimated time of reopening has been given.