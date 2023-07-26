Watch CBS News
Crash involving big rig blocks eastbound Highway 50 in Placerville

By Richard Ramos

PLACERVILLE — A crash involving a big rig shut down part of Highway 50 in Placerville on Tuesday night.

Placerville police said initial calls of the crash came in just before 8:30 p.m. Due to an overturned big rig, the eastbound lanes were completely shut down and were expected to reopen by 11:30 p.m.

Multiple vehicles were involved. At least one person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

July 25, 2023 / 10:20 PM

