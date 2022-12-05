Crash in South Sacramento involving two vehicles and rollover injures two drivers
SACRAMENTO - A car rollover after a two-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital.
The crash happened Sunday night near Florin Road and S. Watt Avenue, in South Sacramento.
The CHP is looking into what led up to the crash, but, based on preliminary information, drugs and alcohol do not seem to be the reason, they say.
There is no word yet on the condition of those two drivers.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.