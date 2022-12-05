Watch CBS News
Crash in South Sacramento involving two vehicles and rollover injures two drivers

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A car rollover after a two-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened Sunday night near Florin Road and S. Watt Avenue, in South Sacramento.

The CHP is looking into what led up to the crash, but, based on preliminary information, drugs and alcohol do not seem to be the reason, they say.

There is no word yet on the condition of those two drivers.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 7:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

