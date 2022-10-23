Watch CBS News
Fleeing driver on Hwy. 99 crashes into 2 vehicles and 2 homes before being arrested

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Deputies arrest driver after high-speed chase and crash
Deputies arrest driver after high-speed chase and crash 00:35

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - One person is under arrest after a wild chase in Sacramento County. 

The pursuit began just before 4 p.m. Saturday on Highway 99 near Calvine Road. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office deputies spotted a wanted driver. They tried to pull the driver over but the vehicle took off, leading deputies on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of 115 miles per hour. 

The suspect later exited the freeway and crashed into two cars but continued to drive until they hit two homes and got stuck inside the car near 51st and B streets.  

There's no word yet on what charges the driver is facing. 

