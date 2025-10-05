Covered California enrollees could see health care costs rise without congressional action

Why Covered California enrollees could see their health care cost rise

As the government shutdown enters the second week, how much you pay for health care is at the center of the debate.

If you get your health insurance through Covered California, be prepared to see your health care bills balloon.

Michael Lee-Chang, a 21-year-old college student and Desiree Brannon, a 62-year-old disabled retiree, are enrolled in Covered California.

"And no, I wouldn't be able to afford the rising cost of premiums and rising costs of co-pays," Brannon said.

Lee-Chang and Brannon are two of the two million Californians enrolled in it who could see the costs of their health insurance soar.

"It means, on average, what these Covered California enrollees will actually pay for their health care each month will increase 97%," said Jessica Altman, an executive director at Covered California.

It's the battle over health care funding that's grinding the federal government to a halt. If Congress does nothing, federal tax subsidies put in place during COVID that help pay for Covered California will end.

"My cost would jump from $900 to $1,300. I mean, that's a lot," said Lee-Chang. "Per month."

For Lee-Chang, who's on a family plan with his mother, it's money he does not have.

"It's maybe thinking about not going one meal less a day. I mean, we're talking about drastic cuts to my life," Lee-Chang said.

For Brannon, who has several medical conditions, having no health insurance is not an option.

"The fear is overwhelming," Brannon said. "The anxiety that we have to suffer while we wait."

Open enrollment for Covered California starts Nov. 1. If the costs double, the executive director believes 400,000 Californians may choose to drop their coverage.