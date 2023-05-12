County program allows American River Parkway homeowners to mow up to 50 feet

County program allows American River Parkway homeowners to mow up to 50 feet

County program allows American River Parkway homeowners to mow up to 50 feet

RANCHO CORDOVA – A plan to cut the fire risk for those who live along the American River Parkway would allow homeowners to give the parkway a helping hand.

Mark Schroeder's Rancho Cordova home backs right up to the parkway – an area that has a high fire danger.

"It's starting to dry out and the weeds get pretty tall," Schroeder said. "The risk is there; we worry about it."

In 2021, there were more than 170 fires along the parkway burning an estimated 15 percent of the total nature area.

Many were sparked by illegal fires in homeless encampments.

"My biggest fear is that they will start a fire that will encroach on our homes," Schroeder said.

And this season there's more brush to burn.

"We are seeing more vegetation out there thanks to all the rain that we got," said Ken Casparis with the Sacramento County Parks Department.

So, the parks department is now seeking help from these homeowners – asking them to mow a portion of the public parkway that sits along their property line.

"It helps by cutting down on some of the vegetation that our maintenance crews may not be able to get to," Casparis said.

It's a program that Schroeder supports.

"For the few weeks when it's actively growing, I mow it about once a week," he said.

Fire crews say this type of brush removal can really help protect homes.

"We want our community to go ahead and do their weed abatement now, now is the time to do it," said Capt. Parker Wilbourn with Sacramento Metro Fire. "We want 30 feet of defensible space around your structure."

The county allows homeowners to clear up to 50 feet.

But there are some restrictions: You must apply for a free permit, and people can only use a string trimmer or hand tools.

No trees can be removed, also.

Schroeder says he doesn't mind giving the parkway a little helping hand – and doing nothing could be a disaster.

"There would be weeds as tall as me," Schroeder said.

County park maintenance crews have also been busy this spring clearing away dangerous brush and creating fire breaks. They also have sheep and goats helping to eat up weeds and grasses that could burn.

To request an annual encroachment permit, email your name, address, and contact info to parksinfo@saccounty.gov.