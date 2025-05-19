Work begins on Franklin Boulevard bridge replacement near Cosumnes River Preserve

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Construction has begun on the replacement bridge near the Cosumnes River Preserve in southern Sacramento County.

On Monday, the preserve announced that crews had begun work on the Franklin Bridge.

Plans have been in the works for more than a decade to replace the timber trestle bridge along Franklin Boulevard over the Lost Slough.

The new bridge is planned to have two 12-foot traffic lanes and 6-foot paved shoulders, giving enough space for future Class II bicycle lanes.

With a cost of around $11.3 million, Sacramento County officials say the project is being funded by the Federal High Bridge Replacement program and the Road Fund.

Franklin Boulevard north of Desmond Road has been closed for some time in anticipation of the construction work. People aiming to get to the Cosumnes River Preserve from Elk Grove will need to detour around the work by taking Twin Cities Road to Bruceville Road, then onto Desmond Road before rejoining Franklin Boulevard.

Sacramento County officials anticipate the new bridge to be ready by around October 2025.