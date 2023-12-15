Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Costco sells $100 million in gold bars amid inflation fears

By Elizabeth Napolitano

/ MoneyWatch

Costco's gold rush is bringing in big bucks.

The membership-based wholesale retailer sold an eye-popping $100 million in one-ounce gold bars last quarter, Costco CFO Richard Galanti said Thursday in an earnings call. Amid persistent inflation, consumers snapped up the gold which sold out within hours.

The bars, which are currently out of stock, cost between $1,950 and $1,980 this fall. The spot price for gold was more than $2,000 an ounce as of Monday. 

Gold has traditionally performed well during periods of economic turbulence, earning a reputation as an inflation hedge. Spot gold prices reached a record high of more than $2,100 an ounce in early December, as fears of a recession persisted. 

Costco's gilded gains contributed to strong earnings last quarter. The company notched $1.59 in profits this quarter, up roughly 17% from the same time last year, a financial statement shows.  

Costco stock rose 3% to $653 on Friday. 

Elizabeth Napolitano
elizabeth-napolitano-cbsmoneywatch.jpg

Elizabeth Napolitano is a freelance reporter at CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and technology news. She also writes for CoinDesk. Before joining CBS, she interned at NBC News' BizTech Unit and worked on the Associated Press' web scraping team.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 9:33 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.