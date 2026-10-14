Man convicted of 2020 attempted murder of Sacramento police officers

A jury convicted a man on Oct. 13 of multiple counts, including the attempted murder of two Sacramento Police Department officers, prosecutors said.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said the convictions stem from an incident that happened on April 11, 2020, where a police officer attempted to pull over Malcolm Wilcox, who had a warrant for attempted murder in Yuba County.

Wilcox initially fled from the officer at high speeds before he abruptly stopped, exited his vehicle and began firing shots at the officer with a semi-automatic firearm, according to prosecutors.

Another officer arrived at the scene and both officers shot Wilcox, who continued to shoot at the officers until he ran out of ammunition and surrendered.

Wilcox's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13, 2026. At this hearing, an allegation regarding a prior strike for first-degree burglary will be determined. He is facing up to 74 years to life in prison.