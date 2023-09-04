Watch CBS News
Local News

Convicted killer Jeffrey Allen Maria set to be released soon

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Convicted killer Jeffrey Maria to be released from prison
Convicted killer Jeffrey Maria to be released from prison 00:32

MODESTO - In just a few hours, a convicted killer is set to be released from prison. Tonight, we are getting answers on what the conditions of his release are.

Jeffrey Maria is one of three people convicted of killing Kathy and Phillip Ranzo in their Modesto home in 1979. 

We know he will have a three-year maximum parole term with a review happening after one year. 

We don't know where he will live when released, but the Ranzo family is set to get support from the state. Jeffrey Maria will also meet with a parole agent regularly.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 3, 2023 / 11:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.