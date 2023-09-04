Convicted killer Jeffrey Allen Maria set to be released soon

MODESTO - In just a few hours, a convicted killer is set to be released from prison. Tonight, we are getting answers on what the conditions of his release are.

Jeffrey Maria is one of three people convicted of killing Kathy and Phillip Ranzo in their Modesto home in 1979.

We know he will have a three-year maximum parole term with a review happening after one year.

We don't know where he will live when released, but the Ranzo family is set to get support from the state. Jeffrey Maria will also meet with a parole agent regularly.