Proposed water rate hikes spark concern among Northern Sierra Foothills ranchers and farmers

Proposed water rate increases from the Nevada Irrigation District are drawing concern across the Northern Sierra Foothills, especially for those who depend on water to make a living.

On an Auburn cattle ranch, the sound of running water is part of daily life, but under a new proposal, that could soon come at a higher cost.

Just two months ago, multi-generation cattle rancher Joe Fischer spoke about the pressures of keeping his operation running. Now, he's facing the possibility of a sharp increase in his water bill.

"To be frank, this one here is going to sting a little different," Fischer said. "It's the first meeting I've ever been a part of where you see multi-generation ranchers, tough, gritty, really strong people, breaking down emotionally because they know the writing is on the wall."

Under the proposed plan, customers could see water bills rise between 10 and 12.5 percent each year for the next five years, a significant jump for agricultural operations.

"I'm concerned these increased costs are going to drive more and more people out of this area when it comes to ag," Fischer said.

The Nevada Irrigation District says the increases are necessary to fix aging infrastructure while keeping up with rising costs. Officials say much of the system dates back to the Gold Rush era.

"We are living on a series of infrastructure, built in the 1880s," said Greg Jones, assistant general manager for the district.

District leaders also note the last rate plan was set in 2019, a three-year increase totaling just over 17 percent. They say the district is now working to catch up with inflation and the rising cost of maintaining its system.

"We are not keeping up with inflation. This is a matter of catching up," Jones said.

For Fischer, the concern goes beyond his own ranch. He worries about what these increases could mean for the future of agriculture in the region.

"I think they understand the burden placed on ranchers," he said. "I think they're underestimating the amount of attrition that will come with this big of a rate increase."

A public hearing to discuss the proposed rate adjustments will be held on May 27 at 9 a.m. in Grass Valley at the Nevada Irrigation District office.