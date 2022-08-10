Controversial soccer fields get approval by Placer County

Placer County Board of Supervisors listened to appeals over plan to build soccer stadium by Bayside

AUBURN – A proposal for multiple soccer fields has a community split.

In Granite Bay, Bayside Church wants to build the space without any taxpayer money. The Placer County Board of Supervisors spent hours Tuesday listening to a fiery debate to appeal plans for soccer fields at the mega-church.

During public comment, a critic said a letter circulated with even some church members believing Bayside is going too far with the project. An opposition flyer obtained by CBS13 shows a lit stadium with massive seating.

The actual plan does have lights, but there are no bleachers or seating in the project.

"People want to play soccer," said Andrew McCourt, the lead pastor. "Families want a place to play soccer, but Granite Bay does not have enough fields."

Renderings show the church wants to build three fields for public use. The appeal hearing drew a large crowd with spillover into two overflow rooms. An overwhelming majority say they are in favor.

During the hearing, remnants of a tailgate for supporters were seen outside the board room.

"Without this in the community, we have no place where our kids can play in the evening," said Ken Christie, a supporter.

Neighbors want to keep any light pollution out saying lighted fields were never part of the original plans. Critics also warned the church has not been neighborly in the past with traffic and noise. The board took those concerns into consideration but denied the appeal.

Main opponents say they understand the need for soccer fields, but will Bayside play ball fairly with their neighbors?

"The World Cup is coming to America in 2026, but it's not coming to Granite Bay," McCourt said. "This is just going to be a community field."