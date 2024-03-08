Construction set to begin on 2 mile path along American River in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A groundbreaking event took place Friday for a new two-mile multi-use path along the American River in Sacramento.

Construction crews will officially begin work in the coming weeks on the Two Rivers Trail Phase 2 project, which will create more than two miles of paved pathway along the south bank of the Lower American River.

This phase will provide a path for cyclists, runners and walkers from H Street to Sutter's Landing Park, which leads into the central city.

"Our construction start is thanks to over 13 years of staff effort and coordination with numerous partners to increase our shared-use trail mileage and continue making our communities friendly for people of all ages and abilities to access our riverfronts and to use alternative travel modes," said Adam Randolph, project manager and senior engineer with the City's Department of Public Works.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg and former councilmember Jeff Harris were also at the groundbreaking.

"I am proud to break ground today on the Two Rivers Trail in River Park - a project that advances our city's goals to address climate change and reduce air pollution," Steinberg said in a news release. "By expanding our active transportation network, we can incentivize people to choose alternate modes of travel and reduce cars on our road."

The project cost $7 million and funding was secured through Congestion Management and Air Quality funds, the state Active Transportation Program and federal Earmark Repurposing funds. The contract was approved by the city council in December.

Work will officially begin in the next two weeks and will be in phases.

Staff also worked with Caltrans and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to coordinate the construction with the Highway 51 bridge widening construction.

Planning is already underway for the third phase, which will aim to connect Sutter's Landing Park to the Sacramento Northern Trail and Two Rivers Trail.