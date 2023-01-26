Construction on storm-damaged Vacaville prompts evacuation warning

VACAVILLE - An evacuation warning has been issued for residents living along two roads in Vacaville due to damage caused to them by recent storms.

On Thursday, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said the specific roads are Gates Canyon Road above the 2.5-mile marker and Mix Canyon Road above the 1.2-mile marker. Solano County Resource Management engineers say both roads have experienced land slippage, which has diminished the ability of the roads to support vehicles.

Road work is scheduled to begin on the roads this Saturday and will be closed to all traffic during this time.

Work on Mix Canyon Road is expected to last for a week and Gates Canyon will be under construction for 30 days, the sheriff's office says.

Since emergency personnel will be unable to reach residents while the roads are closed, they issued the warning.

Residents along the roads can temporarily relocate or stay put. Trailers can't be moved down the roads. The sheriff's office says that those who can't be relocated due to hardship can contact the Solano County Office of Emergency Services by phone at (707) 784-1600 or by email at oes@solanocounty.com.

A map of the affected roads is below. Residents can also see the interactive map, here.

Solano County OES