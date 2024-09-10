Construction blasts in Folsom neighborhood send debris flying into homes, cars

FOLSOM — New development in the Folsom Ranch community has caused some significant damage to surrounding neighbors after construction blasts Monday afternoon sent debris flying and crashing into nearby homes and cars.

The blasting company responsible told me they are working to figure out what went wrong and have not confirmed exactly how many people were impacted by property damage.

"The blast was a lot stronger than what it normally is. Everybody felt their home shake," said neighbor Aravind Ravisekar, who lives along Prairie Gold Circle.

Ravisekar said that about once a week, neighbors hear and feel blasts from the construction site that sits across from his home. Recently, they have gotten progressively more intense and neighbors feared this escalation would happen, he added.

"Initially, there was some shock. The neighbors got together and discussed it but the city and the company said it was safe, controlled, and nothing to worry about," Ravisekar said. "But this was a complete shock. We never expected things flying around at high speeds in a neighborhood like ours."

Ravisekar said the worst blast yet went off Monday afternoon.

"Something like a missile or a big projectile hit my roof and the second one came through our home into one of our bedrooms," he said.

Ravisekar showed me his damaged ceiling where debris crashed through his roof and almost broke through the ceiling. He said his wife was in the bedroom at the time and he is grateful she was not hurt.

"This could have been fatal. This could have caused bodily harm, injuries," Ravisekar said.

Ravisekar also sent CBS13 a video from the community bathroom of the neighborhood center that was damaged after the blast.

"A few of my neighbors had their cars damaged, their roofs damaged. Mine is a little more extensive because of the way the projectile made it all the way into my home. We have to live with it until we find a solution," Ravisekar said.

A spokesperson for the City of Folsom told CBS13 in a statement:

"The City of Folsom is aware of an incident involving a private development project in the Folsom Plan Area yesterday afternoon, and it is under investigation. The contractor is instructed to cease and desist until a full assessment can be made and an updated operations and safety plan is reviewed and approved. The private developer is reaching out and coordinating with the affected property owners to assess and address damages."

CBS13 reached out to the developer Elliot Homes, Inc. which did not provide any comment. They directed the request to the blasting company Neil's Controlled Blasting, LP.

A spokesperson for Neil's said in a statement:

"The investigation is currently ongoing. We presently do not have sufficient information to respond to any inquiries. Our insurance company is contacting all affected homeowners. If you have been affected, you can contact our Lancer Insurance claims adjuster Mary Stevenson by phone at (360) 256-8731 Ext. 4206 or through email at mstevenson@lancerinsurance.com with any further questions."

Ravisekar said Tuesday night that he has not yet heard from the company or its insurance team and is hoping to be contacted by them soon.

"We want more homes to be built here, we want this community to grow but I just ask the city be more careful in the way they go about doing these things," Ravisekar said.