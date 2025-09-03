California congressman pushes to crack down on mail theft in Sacramento region

Congressman Ami Bera calls for federal help to crack down on mail theft in Sacramento region

Mail theft in the Sacramento region has gotten so bad that one local congressman is now calling for federal help.

Representative Ami Bera says mail theft is out of control, and he is pushing for a new task force focused on prevention and holding criminals accountable.

Bera points out that some thieves have already been caught and sentenced, and cities like Rancho Cordova are using cameras to help deter crime. But the problem remains widespread, with stolen mail, broken mailboxes, and stolen postal keys leaving people with late bills, identity theft, and costly repairs.

He says federal and local law enforcement need to work together to go after these crimes more aggressively.

"We think this is the right approach," Bera said. "Let's work together. Let's get the postal inspector working with local law enforcement to put the best practices out there and we think this will help at least stop this."

Bera is sending a letter to the Department of Justice either this week and says he plans to keep pushing for action.