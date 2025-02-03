Sacramento businesses close doors for "A Day Without Immigrants"

SACRAMENTO - Thousands boycotted work, school and spending for "A Day Without Immigrants," a protest to the federal immigration policy changes.

The day was first held in 2017 in response to President Donald Trump's promise to crack down on immigration during his first term.

Now, that ICE operations are ramping up and sensitive location policies have been reversed, the day is taking a new meaning with businesses shutting down to send a clear message.

CBS 13 watched confused customer after confused customer come to the doors of Mexican run-businesses across the region on Monday.

We informed many of the demonstrations that were happening as a show of solidarity for undocumented immigrants.

"Who is going to do all the work," said one man CBS 13 met. "If they take the Mexican people, the Salvadorian people, the Guatemalan."

Many of the people CBS 13 spoke with believe immigrants are the backbone of America and said without them the economy would suffer.

Republican California Assemblymember James Gallagher gave CBS 13 this statement:

"Legal immigrants are an important part of our communities and our economy, but that doesn't change the fact that we need to secure our borders and remove dangerous criminals from the country. It's outrageous that Democrats are opposed to common-sense enforcement of our immigration laws targeting those who have broken our laws while in the country illegally."

"She has barely left the house," said senior policy associate for End Child Poverty CA Yesenia Jimenez. "She's left the house four times since Trump got inaugurated."

Undocumented immigrants like Jimenez's mother have been on edge. She was one of the Capitol workers protesting on Monday.

"Many people don't realize how complicated the immigration system is and how to even adjust your status," said Jimenez.

No work, no school and no spending is the future some fear may extend beyond just a one-day demonstration.

"This is not a way of life," said Jimenez. "Our undocumented parents, our undocumented community members do not deserve to live in fear."

California Governor Gavin Newsom is trying to get funding to defend the deportation of undocumented immigrants.