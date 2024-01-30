Watch CBS News
Pilot killed in small plane crash near Buchanan Field Airport in Concord

By Carlos Castaneda

The pilot of a small plane was killed after it crashed near Buchanan Field Airport in Concord Tuesday morning.

The Van's Aircraft RV-6 single-engine plane crashed at about 10:30 a.m. and came to rest at the intersection of Concord Ave. and Diamond Boulevard near the southern end of the airport runway. 

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) confirmed the pilot was deceased. 

Concord small plane crash wreckage Megan Kotte
"Crews responded for an off-airport rescue that involved airport rescue crews as well," said Battalion Chief Kevin Platt. "Found one airplane down in the intersection behind us. The plane was confirmed to have one occupant and one fatality."

Concord Police said Concord Avenue was closed between Contra Costa Boulevard and Meridian Park Boulevard following the crash which happened at around 10:30 a.m.

A vehicle on the ground was also involved in the crash and the driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Con Fire said.

The crash was being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

