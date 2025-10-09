Concerns continue in Calaveras County town as Caltrans adjusts Highway 4 median

The small town of Murphys continues to talk about the median that stretches a few hundred yards down Highway 4, with some saying it's doing more harm than good.

"A pain in the butt," Big Trees Resident Georgia Strange said. "Who decided to do it? Who knows. It has really been a pain for a lot of people."

"We're getting no updates from anybody," Murphys Station cook April Romanek shared. "There's no communication from anyone."

CBS Sacramento was first there last week, talking to residents and business owners about their concerns over the median.

After some back and forth with the county and Caltrans, the agency agreed to a fix by adding two left-turn lanes to help solve the access to nearby businesses issues.

Many think it's making everything worse.

"This option is more dangerous, in my opinion," Sierra Hills Market General Manager Stewart Segale explained. "They said that they couldn't take the median out because of liability. I think this would be more liability for them because that's it feels dangerous to me."

Segale says this because adding the left-turn lanes has taken out the shoulder, which residents say is risky for drivers and pedestrians on a highway where big rigs and trucks carrying logs are common.

"In the wintertime, it's snow removal. Evacuations is a whole other nightmare," Strange shared.

Businesses say they've lost revenue, some by nearly 30%.

"Our food is still here," Romanek explained. "It's quiet right now and it's never quiet in here, never. It's definitely impacting the business."

It's leaving this small mountain community with more questions than answers.

"Nobody seems to know who approved it and where it came from," Strange said. "It just kind of came overnight. People came down the road, went, 'Wow, where did that come from?'"

"Caltrans has listened to feedback from the community on this project, and is carefully installing two left turn pockets that allow motorists better access to impacted businesses, and expects work to be completed by early next week," Caltrans said in a statement. "We are also looking forward to partnering with Calaveras County as they plan a future Complete Streets project at this intersection, and hope that the community will have the opportunity to provide input as well."

Caltrans says the median was put in place because of a high number of crashes reported by the California Highway Patrol and to prevent uncontrolled left turns.

Some residents say they don't remember many accidents in that specific stretch of road from Mitchler Street to Big Trees Road.

The community still stands united over the divide.