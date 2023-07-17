Community remembers Misty Holt-Singh 9 years after death in Stockton crime
STOCKTON — The Stockton community is remembering Misty Holt-Singh, who was killed nine years ago Sunday in a crime that left the city heartbroken.
The Holt-Singh family held its annual candle-lighting ceremony at her memorial.
Misty died during a rolling gunfight between police and Bank of the West armed robbers who took her hostage. Ten police bullets hit Misty, who was being used as a shield by the suspects in their getaway car.
The 41-year-old was a mother of two.
An annual golf tournament in her honor is set for August 4 with all proceeds going to "victims of violent crimes."
