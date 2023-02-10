Some community members concerned Aggie Square project will rise up housing costs

SACRAMENTO — Concerned community members met with developers of a massive new project being built next to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento — but some people fear it will drive up housing costs.

Construction is now well underway on the new billion-dollar development project known as Aggie Square.

"There are two really big buildings that are already up to the fifth and sixth floors," said Bob Segar with UC Davis.

The project is a partnership between UC Davis, the City of Sacramento and private developers to create a science and technology hub along with thousands of new jobs.

"So it's about the university really creating a place for the community and private industry to co-locate," Segar said.

The site is in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood along Stockton Boulevard — a stretch with dozens of blighted and boarded-up buildings.

"We have a lot of vacant land. We have a lot of vacant properties," said Elgin Bradley with the Stockton Boulevard Partnership.

Bradley grew up in the neighborhood and he's seen it changed by redevelopment.

"It's definitely improved. It's much, much better," he said. "The problem has been it's displaced business, it's displaced homeowners and it's displaced renters"

The project is intended to be an economic boost for the area, but some have concerns over gentrification.

"Just don't come in and boot us out," said Oak Park resident Patricia Lester.

Lester is worried it will lead to rising housing costs.

"What you mean you're paying $3,000 or $2,500 for three and four bedrooms and that's not fair for the people who've been living here," she said.

But project managers say they're investing $50 million into community benefit programs. Funds will be spent on creating affordable housing, rental and bill paying assistance, help with home repairs, and first-time home buyers programs.

"This is their neighborhood. This is the place that people have lived for a long time, and the university, in order to be a good neighbor, really needs to contribute to people staying in their neighborhood," Segar said.

The first year of construction is now nearly complete and the project is expected to open its doors in early 2025.