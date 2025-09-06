Emotions runs high in first community in Sonora after destructive September Lightning Complex​ fires

Emotions run high in first community meeting after 6-5 Fire in Chinese Camp

Emotions ran high Saturday in Sonora at the first community meeting since the September Lightning Complex fires.

"It was a good meeting. It was important that people were able to come and vent their problems," said Chinese Camp resident Charles Bedell.

About 100 people showed up at the Sonora High School auditorium to hear from officials about the firefight and what's next, focusing on the 6-5 Fire that ripped through Chinese Camp.

"It did get a little heated," said Holli Watkins from Sonora.

Half of the meeting's attendees were residents of Chinese Camp. They wanted to know when they could return.

"I will share with you that it does take the full scope of my authority to issue these orders and it's very difficult when I know I have my people displaced from their homes. Please don't think that I'm not constantly pressing, constantly advocating," said Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff goes on to say law enforcement must work collaboratively with fire crews to ensure everyone's safety, something they haven't been able to guarantee yet.

We asked attendees how they thought the meeting went.

"There was a little B.S., one lie, but overall it was good. There's just some things that need to be investigated," said Bedell.

"I think it was productive because then you understood why they weren't here so quickly and why they didn't show up," said Watkins.

There were many questions surrounding resources. Officials say the magnitude of the series of fires in rare weather conditions ran them and their equipment thin.

"We don't have a whole lot here, so we need more firefighters, more help," said Watkins.

"These fire people are in serious trouble because they do not have the equipment they need," said Bedell.

The Tuolumne County sheriff says he's evaluating safety multiple times a day, trying to fast-track residents back home.

According to Cal Fire, 95 structures were destroyed in the fires. In total, the complex fires burned nearly 14,000 acres across Calaveras, Tuolumne, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.