Comfort in the chaos: Sacramento non-profit aims to be safe haven for LGBTQ+ youth

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento LGBT Community Center is a non-profit that aims to give LGBTQ+ youth and allies a safe place to go. Their Q-Spot program is open to youth ages 13-24 who may need community, support or crisis intervention.

Priya Kumar with the Sacramento LGBT Community Center says the place can be a place of comfort for youth that may be experiencing chaos.

"We're trying to provide that comfort, that care … provide a space where they can really relax from the world's stresses," Kumar said.

LGBTQ+ youth are able to hang out in the Q-Spot seven days a week. It is a place where they can do homework, play video games and watch TV — but also a place where they can get help if they need it.

"We have support groups and different activities throughout the month," Kumar said. "We'll have things that are team building or life skill building, socialization … and really just a place for them to meet other like-minded folks."

The Q-Spot also provides housing services for youth ages 18-24 in crisis. Transitional-aged youth experiencing homelessness can access free services such as the Short-Term Transitional Emergency Placement (STEP) Program, or the Transitional Living Program.

The STEP program provides shelter for an average of 90 days for youth who have been victims of crime. Case managers and advocates will step in to assist in medical and mental health services and in the transition to more permanent housing.

The Transitional Living Program is a longer-term program. These youth are matched with housing in the community for up to 24 months. This includes meals, clothing and transportation assistance as well as counseling and employment services. Kumar says the goal of the program is to create a support system for these individuals to lean on even after they exit the program.

"We want to create a place where LGBTQ+ people are thriving and not just surviving," Kumar said.

This Pride month, the Sacramento LGBT Community Center is asking for donations of toiletries, hygiene products and clothes for their programs.