Colfax man died due to a car crash

A 19-year-old man from Colfax has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash, according to California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened on Thursday night just after 9 p.m., when Auburn area CHP officers responded to the crash in the area of westbound I-80 at West Paoli Lane.

Upon arrival, CHP officers found a Hyundai in a ditch.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Hyundai was traveling at an unknown speed and veered suddenly to the right off the roadway. It struck several trees, overturned, and landed on its roof. The Hyundai then caught fire, and a passerby assisted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher they had in their vehicle.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the driver's seat and began performing life-saving measures. Unfortunately, the driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash, but will be later determined through a toxicology report from the Placer County Coroners office.

This remains an active investigation.