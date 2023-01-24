Watch CBS News
Colfax high school on precautionary lockdown after reports of possible stranger on campus

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

COLFAX - Colfax high school is on a precautionary lockdown as authorities investigate reports of a person on campus who is not a student.

The campus has been secured by the Placer County Sheriff's office and all staff and students are safe.

Deputies are asking the public to refrain from coming to the school as the investigation continues.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 11:42 AM

