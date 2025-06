A wrong-way crash in Colfax killed two people early Saturday morning, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 6 a.m., the sheriff's office said a crash happened on eastbound Interstate 80, west of Highway 174.

The sheriff's office has not yet said what vehicle the two people were inside of at the time of the crash or released any information about the driver.

𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐈-𝟖𝟎 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐟𝐚𝐱 𝐃𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡 All eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 are currently closed at Canyon... Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 21, 2025

Eastbound I-80 was closed for about three hours. It was reopened around 9:20 a.m.