South Lake Tahoe mayor resigns from office after admitting to church embezzlement

After a stunning admission of wrongdoing, South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tammy Wallace has now resigned from office.

The city clerk received Wallace's resignation in an email late Monday night. In the email, Wallace also urged Mayor Pro Tem Cody Bass – who himself is facing unrelated legal trouble – to resign.

Wallace had sent a letter to the media earlier in October, admitting to embezzling from her church.

"This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do. I am admitting that I took funds from the Presbyterian Church over an extended period," Wallace wrote.

In the same letter, Wallace revealed that she had attempted suicide.

Wallace had worked at Tahoe Community Presbyterian as their bookkeeper. She was fired after the alleged embezzlement was discovered.

Wallace's call for Bass to resign comes after the mayor pro tem was charged with trespassing and harassment after an incident at a Stateline bar.

City officials say they will discuss selecting a new mayor and other issues at their Oct. 21 meeting.