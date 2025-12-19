Coconut oil spill closes Yolo County roads near Interstate 80

A coconut oil spill in Yolo County has forced some roads off Interstate 80 to close Friday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol at about 11:45 a.m., a driver exited Interstate 80 at County Road 32A, continuing north to County Road 105.

The driver then noticed that he was spilling oil out of a U-Haul box trailer that he was going to dump, officials said.

The oil, which the county says is coconut oil, spilled on the streets and train tracks, forcing the train tracks to close as crews work to clean up.

The CHP said the spill caused another driver who exited Interstate 80 to crash. No injuries were reported.

Officials expect the following roads to be closed through Friday evening: