How climate change is reshaping the art and science of Sierra snowmaking

A fresh layer of powder arrived in parts of the Sierra this week, but it wasn't nearly enough to get most ski resorts ready for the winter season.

Almost all have been forced to push back their opening dates, as warm temperatures and inconsistent storms make it harder to build the base they need.

And increasingly, resorts are turning to experts whose full-time job is figuring out how to make winter, even when winter doesn't show up.

One of those experts is Brendan Ryan, a man who some jokingly call "Mr. Snow."

Ryan is a principal at Alpine Solutions, a consulting company that works with ski resorts across the country to map out the most effective snowmaking strategies. His love for snow started early.

"At one point, our neighbors came over and said, 'Why is that boy out in the snow?' They couldn't get me inside," Ryan recalled. "When I had an opportunity to dig into it deeper and turn it into a career, it didn't stop."

Today, Ryan travels nationwide, advising resorts on how to produce reliable snow despite unpredictable weather patterns.

At Sugar Bowl Resort, where crews have been working to prepare the mountain for the season, staff say climate change is changing everything.

"With climate change going on, snowmaking is becoming more and more important every year," said John Slaughter, Sugar Bowl's Director of Marketing.

Resorts can no longer rely on storm cycles alone. Warmer nights, fluctuating humidity, and gusty winds often determine whether snow guns can run at all.

Snowmaking depends on a delicate balance of temperature, humidity, and wind direction and even natural snowfall doesn't automatically mean machines can fire.

"It's not like flipping on the guns and going," Slaughter explained. "Just as an example, it can be snowing, and we still can't make snow because it's too humid."

Because conditions are becoming more variable, Sugar Bowl has launched a multi-year master plan to expand and modernize its snowmaking system.

"We are under a master plan project for our snowmaking project, which we want to expand," Slaughter said.

Every mountain faces its own challenges, from elevation to temperature patterns to water access, meaning there's no one-size-fits-all solution.

"Every resort is different," Ryan said. "I live in Conway, New Hampshire, and it's quite a bit different operating out there than Sugar Bowl. At the end of the day, we're all trying to create an amazing skiing experience using air and water to create snow."

Even with this week's fresh natural snow, experts agree the biggest challenge is what lies ahead: adapting to an ever-changing climate.

Resorts are investing heavily in technology, consulting, and long-term planning, all to keep the winter magic alive for years to come.