Lake Tahoe nonprofit releases docuseries highlighting trash found at lake bottoms

INCLINE VILLAGE – A Lake Tahoe nonprofit has a new show highlighting all the trash found at the bottom of lakes around the country and the effort to not only get it out of the water but keep it out.

"When you go 10-15 feet below the surface, it looks closer to one of the dirtiest areas on Highway 80," said Colin West, the founder of Clean Up The Lake.

Cones, cans and even car batteries are just a few of the things West has found diving in Tahoe and in lakes around the country.

"Old pieces of Model T Fords with kind of the whole axel and infrastructure," West said. "Two weeks ago I found a tire from a Model T Ford."

West is the founder of Clean Up The Lake, a Tahoe-based nonprofit, and a new docuseries called "What Lies Unseen" shows people their efforts to preserve freshwater lakes around the country.

"They all seem to have that issue that things have been out of sight and out of mind for decades when it comes to litter issues or climate change," West said.

And the hope is the more people see what's actually down there, the more they'll think about what they put in them.

"We're showing everyone what's going on in their backyards and lakes," West said. "We're working and showing different characters in each location we go to. And also these beautiful and stunning visuals of each lake we go to."