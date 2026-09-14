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Yolo County crash on Clarksburg Road leaves 1 dead

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A driver died in a Yolo County crash over the weekend that investigators believe involved drugs or alcohol, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened a little before 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Clarksburg Road west of Jefferson Boulevard, south of West Sacramento.

According to CHP, an Acura sedan was heading west when the driver went off the roadway and hit a pole.

No other vehicles were involved, and the driver was the only person in the car.

The driver died at the scene, officers said. Their identity has not been released.

CHP said alcohol and/or drugs are believed to have contributed to the crash.

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