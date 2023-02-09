Watch CBS News
Local News

City of Modesto disconnects parts of network due to "suspicious activity"

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning Headlines - 2/9/23
Morning Headlines - 2/9/23 01:16

MODESTO – Suspicious activity has prompted the City of Modesto to take some preemptive cybersecurity steps on Thursday.

No details on what made the activity suspicious has been released, but city officials say they have disconnected parts of their network out of an abundance of caution.

The city says they've also started an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts.

While the city is seeing some limited connectivity to some systems, officials say emergency services – like 911 calls – are not affected. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 9:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.