City of Modesto disconnects parts of network due to "suspicious activity"

MODESTO – Suspicious activity has prompted the City of Modesto to take some preemptive cybersecurity steps on Thursday.

No details on what made the activity suspicious has been released, but city officials say they have disconnected parts of their network out of an abundance of caution.

The city says they've also started an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts.

While the city is seeing some limited connectivity to some systems, officials say emergency services – like 911 calls – are not affected.