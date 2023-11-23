City of Chico to receive millions in compensation for roads damaged during response to Camp Fire

CHICO - The city of Chico will receive millions of dollars in compensation for damage caused by the massive response to the devastating Camp Fire.

When the devastating fire struck the town of Paradise and its surrounding area in 2018, Chico welcomed tens of thousands of first responder, FEMA, utility, debris removal, lumber, construction trucks and other vehicles when it became a hub for the fire's response and recovery. For many months after the fire, Chico became a base camp for private and public organizations.

As a result of the damage to Chico's infrastructure -- mostly to its roads -- the city will receive $43 million from the Fire Victims Trust, the city of Chico announced Thursday in a press release.

"This money will help Chico continue to support the residents of Chico and Paradise," said Chico City Manager Mark Sorensen. "As the center of response and recovery, we were proud to support Paradise and its residents during the most destructive wildfire in California's history."

The first portion of the money, $21 million, is expected to be paid to the city in December.

The Camp Fire destroyed about 11,000 homes, about 90% of the town's structures. So far 2,500 homes have been rebuilt. About 700 are under construction at any one time, many on original lots.

Paradise Mayor Greg Bolin says that by 2025 all of the town's overhead power lines will be buried underground. By 2026, he says all public roads will be repaved.

Businesses are also popping back up in Paradise, with recent openings of a Big Lots and Ross Dress for Less sending ripples of excitement through town. Town leaders plan to begin installing a sewer system next summer for the business district, which would allow more restaurants to operate.

The video above depicts a November, 2023 ceremony in which Paradise remembered those who died during the Camp Fire.