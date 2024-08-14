City leaders ask residents what to build at vacant 102-acre site in south Sacramento

What some residents want built on vacant south Sacramento plot of land

SACRAMENTO – There's a push to develop a major plot of land in south Sacramento that's been sitting vacant for more than two years.

The city bought the 102-acre site south of Meadowview Road for more than $12 million with plans to build a parking lot for those living in their cars.

It's sat unused for years but the city still has no concrete plan for this 102-acre site.

Now city leaders are reaching out to residents asking what they want to be built here.

"I've heard from the community that we definitely want something that's going to be a catalyst for south Sacramento," councilmember Mai Vang said.

The city purchased the property two and a half years ago and so far there's been no development.

"All this stuff, it really takes time to investigate and a lot of financial analysis of how do we make this work," senior planner Elizabeth Boyd said.

One idea is to build a youth sports complex but that could cost more than $120 million.

"For any development to happen it's going to be really important to have a public-private partnership," Vang said.

Others would like to see new homes.

An analysis found it's not a good location for a hotel, office space, or full-sized grocery store.

"We're going to look at all the options of what's out there, what can we bring that would be exciting," Boyd said.

Whatever is chosen is still years from being built.

The ideas from Wednesday's meeting as well as those submitted in an online survey will be presented to the city council in October.