Citrus Park neighbors frustrated over closure of dog park

SACRAMENTO - Some neighbors in Curtis Park are frustrated with the closure of the Sierra 2 Dog Park. The city created the temporary space after over 20 years of having off-leash hours at the neighborhood park.

The city had put up fencing for a temporary dog park, but it is now closed.

Now, the city is considering creating a dog park in Land Park, which is several miles away from neighbors who use this space day in and day out for their dogs.

Dogs used to be allowed off-leash at this neighborhood park for limited hours in the morning and evening. Then, came 2020.

This attracted people from all over the community to let their dogs loose during all hours, causing hundreds of complaints to the city.

No dog bitings were ever cited, but most dog parks are 1.5 acres inside community or regional parks.

The city says this space is too small and presents an unsafe environment for dogs and patrons.

Dog owners disagree.

"For me, it would be a major impact to my life and well-being and my ability to access the community around here," a dog owner said. "And my dog too, he gets exercise and enjoyment from getting to be at the park with other people and also run around."

The city council will discuss creating a dog park at William Land Park at Tuesday's city council meeting.

The city says the shared space for off-leash dog use has presented safety and maintenance issues for it with youth soccer, community events and open play has been unsuccessful.