Citrus Heights residents face auditing, fines over putting food in wrong waste bins

CITRUS HEIGHTS – More than a year after California launched organic waste collection, what happens if you are caught throwing your food in the wrong bin?

In Citrus Heights, residents are being audited to make sure people are in compliance.

A statewide mandatory organic waste collection went into effect in 2022.

The green cart not only holds yard waste but also food scraps.

Citrus Heights launched its program in July.

According to the city's Economic Development And Community Engagement Director Meghan Huber, Republic Services began auditing to see whether customers followed the rules three months after the rollout.

"Well, some people would see that as offensive, but I would say it's a helping hand," said Margaret Miller, a resident. "So, it's not a big deal to me."

Republic Services said the mandate required municipalities and haulers to make sure the right materials go in the right container.

"I don't know who made them police officers," Daniel Bowlden said. "I don't believe my taxes are paying them to be public servants – other than pick up the trash then I put it out on a public sidewalk."

The waste disposal company says enforcement is needed now that it is illegal for haulers to send organic material to landfills.

If people repeatedly fail to comply, they could be slapped with an undisclosed fee.

"If I got ticketed, I'd just go to court on it because I can't be around it," Charlene Osmond said. "I'm a lung transplant person and I can't be around that stuff."

How soon could these fins go into effect? Republic Services said it is currently handing out educational resources to guide people, but multiple violations could lead to a fee.