Some Citrus Heights residents concerned trail extension could create homeless highway

Some residents in Citrus Heights are concerned about the city's plan to extend its trail network to connect more neighborhoods.

People spoke out during the Citrus Heights City Council meeting earlier this month, questioning the Arcade Cripple Creek Trail extension project.

The plan is to connect the Stock Ranch Nature Preserve to Sylvan Road, paving a multi-use path with lighting, constructing a new bridge over Arcade Creek and adding a signalized pedestrian crossing.

"The trail creates a highway for the homeless," said one resident during the city council meeting. "Trails can easily become informal encampment sites, which raises safety and sanitation concerns."

Local homeless advocate Alfred Sanchez disagrees.

"It doesn't matter where the trails are in Citrus Heights, anywhere, because the police will be there running them off anywhere they are," said Sanchez.

Sanchez said he sees this firsthand almost daily and that homeless people do not have a place where they can legally go. He is calling on the city to provide a place for them, instead of just asking them to move from public spaces.

Jared Jacobs has lived in Citrus Heights since 2004 and uses the trails behind the Walmart and Costco daily with his dog.

"It's nice so people can get out, walk their dogs, and I think just bring a sense of community," said Jacobs.

He said he is excited about how the trail extensions will give him more paths to take on his walk and connect more of the community.

Some folks also raised environmental concerns about the extension project.

"I am concerned mainly because it runs right through the middle of my backyard," said one resident who spoke out during the meeting.

The City of Citrus Heights said in a statement that it understands the community's concerns about the project and that it prioritizes cleanliness and safety in the city.

"We will continue working with residents to address issues such as safety, maintenance, and drainage as we continue to advance community amenities such as trails," the statement said. "The successful completion of the Arcade Cripple Creek Trail shows how community partnership and thoughtful planning can create long-lasting benefits for our neighborhoods."