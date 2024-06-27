Citrus Heights paying closed Sacramento brewery to reopen in city in economic redevelopment push

Shuttered Sacramento brewery being paid to reopen in Citrus Heights

SACRAMENTO — A popular brewery that closed its doors earlier this year could soon be back in business.

Cynthia Lee said that she was forced to close her family-owned brewery earlier this year when a new owner bought the property and raised the rent.

"It was too much of an increase to make it worth our while to stay open," she said.

Lee and her husband, known as Captain Rick, opened Darkheart Brewing in 2019 along Auburn Boulevard in the Foothill Farms neighborhood of Sacramento County.

The pirate-themed taproom was a popular place to taste locally brewed beers.

"We tried to make an atmosphere that everybody felt welcome, and to just tear that back apart was heartwrenching," Lee said.

They said goodbye to their customers and permanently closed their doors in May. Then, Lee said, "there was a little ray of hope."

It turns out the city of Citrus Heights is looking to bring more restaurants, entertainment venues and breweries to town as part of its economic development plan, and they have a million dollars in federal funding to offer as incentives.

"Breweries certainly create economic impact by bringing in new visitors," said Meghan Huber, the director of Citrus Heights Economic Development.

Lee was surprised when the city reached out and offered her $87,000 if she would reopen in Citrus Heights.

"To have somebody come out when you think it's over [and] there's nothing left is just incredibly powerful," Lee said.

The new location is also on Auburn Boulevard, about five miles east of their original spot. It's opening at Sylvan Corner, a historic area that has been a city priority for economic redevelopment.

"To bring new businesses to create mixed-use development, to increase vibrancy," Huber said.

Citrus Heights hopes Darkheart will become an anchor tenant in the neighborhood.

Lee said that there's a lot of work on tap to reopen, but she's ready.

"It really was an amazing thing," she said.

The Citrus Heights City Council unanimously approved awarding Darkheart the grant at its meeting Thursday night. The brewery is expected to reopen this fall.