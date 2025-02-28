Citrus Heights mobile home park without gas for two weeks for second time in two years

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Creekside Estates mobile home park in Citrus Heights has been without hot water or heat for two weeks, with no estimated timeline for when gas service will be restored.

As CBS13 first reported last week, a gas leak was found on February 15 that forced management to ask Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) to shut off their gas supply to their community of nearly 200 homes until the park's contracted plumbers could make the gas line repairs needed.

It's actually the second time in two years that neighbors at the mobile home park have been without gas service. In June 2023, CBS13 reported a similar problem at the park that also left neighbors without gas for two weeks.

This time, neighbors hoped it would not take this long to fix -- frustrated that they still have no hot water, heating, or use of their stoves and laundry.

"I'm trying to stay positive," said neighbor Jennifer Harris. "I want it fixed. I want it fixed good. I don't want a Band-Aid on it."

Harris first reached out to CBS13 for help last week and since that story aired, Creekside Estates management has stepped up to provide mobile hot showers, portable heaters and a free food truck meal to its residents each night.

Harris said she wanted to extend a thank you. She's grateful they are trying to help ease the burden.

"We've been out here every night. Why not? Why not get to meet your neighbors and feel the equal frustration with everyone? But at the same time, I've gotten to know my neighbors," Harris said.

Contracted crews have been working daily to restore service, but they keep finding more leaks and more problems they have to fix.

As recently as Friday evening, PG&E has made several trips out to the complex to test the gas line to see if service could be restored. All of those tests have failed so far, finding further repairs are needed.

"We're just rolling along the best we can," said neighbor Cynthia Wilson. "I really hope that they get all the lines at least redone so there is no old piping through here."

Resident Gwen Diregolo keeps a watchful eye on her utility bill paid to the mobile home park, which includes her gas, and says the utility charge on her rent payment this month is higher -- even with no gas for two weeks.

"My bill last month was $61.41, this month it was $161.71. That's an increase of $100. I am very frugal with my utilities. I worked for SMUD for 31 years. I know how to conserve, and I know I did not run my heater that much. I think the gas leaks are causing all of our reads to go up. We are filling in for what is happening here," Diregolo said.

She said that her next-door neighbor's bill went up $250. She wants answers as to why the bills are higher and if they will get a refund.

"They should figure out some kind of way to make things right. It's just not right," Diregolo said.

CBS13 also reached out to a tenants' rights attorney with Northern California firm the Ghantous Law Corporation for perspective on if tenants have the right to take any action.

"Property owners have an obligation to do whatever is reasonably necessary to address a habitability issue. If the licensed contractor they hired to address the gas leak took immediate steps to resolve the issue and other leaks arose thereafter, the property owner isn't breaching its duties. The property owner hired the licensed professionals to address the issue and having the contractor return to address whatever issues remain is also reasonable," said attorney Karyne Ghantous.

Management on-site would not provide a comment to CBS13 when approached Friday and we did not get a response from the park's ownership group Hometown America when asked for an update on the status of the repairs.