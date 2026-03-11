Citrus Heights takes first step toward new ice arena at Sunrise Mall

A green light was given for a new arena in Citrus Heights, where the city council took the first steps toward building a new sports venue at Sunrise Mall.

Joe Wagoner leads the development team that's working to build a new indoor ice hockey arena at the struggling retail site.

"Between (Highway) 50 and (Interstate) 80, 1.6 million people within a 30-minute drive time, it's perfect for what we're doing," Wagoner said.

The venue would have two ice rinks and a covered outdoor sports field. It could accommodate a minor league hockey team and host other events like skating, soccer, basketball and concerts.

The facility would be on the same spot where the Sacramento Capitals pro tennis team played back in the 1990s and 2000s and would also require demolition of the now-vacant Macy's building.

"This is a really exciting step towards a new chapter for Citrus Heights Sunrise Mall," said Meghan Huber, the economic development director for the City of Citrus Heights.

The city has been working for years to redevelop the mall and says a new sports arena would be a big economic boost.

"This destination will help attract tourism uses like hotels, dining, entertainment," Huber said.

A study shows it would create more than 350 jobs and generate about $40 million in annual revenue, with more than 1 million visitors each year.

Wednesday night's city council meeting was the first public opportunity to comment on the proposal.

The developers are asking the city for $60 million, which is half of the project's total cost. Funding would be raised through selling bonds, which would not require a public vote.

The city's general fund could be impacted if the developer defaults.

"It would be repaid using project revenues which helps mitigate risk," Huber said.

New hopes that hockey and other ice sports could heat up activity at this important city attraction.

"Everyone wants this to happen as quickly as possible," Huber said.

The next steps include drafting the planning designs and community outreach before a final vote can be taken. The developer says he hopes to have the arena open in about two years.