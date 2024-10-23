Citrus Heights businesses say construction on Auburn Boulevard is keeping customers away

CITRUS HEIGHTS – Major roadwork is creating major headaches for some Citrus Heights businesses.

The revitalization project on Auburn Boulevard stretching from Rusch Park to Interstate 80 in Roseville got started in late July and now businesses along there said they are taking a financial hit.

The City of Citrus Heights said this work is to improve road safety and allow better access to businesses on the boulevard, but right now businesses are telling CBS 13 that it is doing the exact opposite.

"Sitting here watching it," said Angelica Hernandez who manages Candlelight Soap Co. "I see people looking wanting to see what is in here, but it blocked, like c'mon move out of the way. Let our store be seen."

Karen Gomes who is a server at Kely's Crepes & Burgers said they are usually serving up a full house of customers until the construction started.

"Everybody's hours has been getting cut also and the business is not doing well," Gomes said. "There's no other reason. Our food, our service is still the same. We're keeping the consistency."

Construction crews are also working consistently during primetime business hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"They have a sign that says businesses are open, but who wants to pull in when there's four big rigs, construction workers and who even know if it's open or not," Hernandez said.

The City of Citrus Heights put up signage so people would know that businesses are still open, but Hernandez said the signs are not helping.

Her and her mom opened the business about six months ago, just before the construction work started.

Gomes said the lack of customers is similar to what they experienced in 2020.

"It is a ghost town in here," Gomes said.

Most people agree that the road work to improve safety for pedestrians and bikers to access the businesses is well overdue, but the businesses feel at the mercy of construction crews.

"There's been too many people trying to run across the street here, so maybe they are trying to save lives," said Sharon Day who lives in Citrus Heights.

The $35.5 million will include working on storm drainage, repaving the street and undergrounding utility lines. It will also create a median in Auburn Boulevard.

"I understand it, that things need to get fixed, but can we do this when it's not open?" said Hernandez.

Construction work is scheduled to be completed around fall 2026. The City of Citrus Heights could not tell CBS13 if adjusting the hours for construction crews working on the project is an option.

Citrus Heights said that the project team is also available during weekly office hours to answer questions about coordination and construction. Office hours are every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Rusch Community Park.